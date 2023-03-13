Socialite Nana Tornado has opened up about his life beyond the cameras which portrays him as a different being from his carefree, bougie nature.

Tornado is known for his interesting social commentaries and ‘beefs’ as well as his female tendencies which have attracted the gay tag.

However, he revealed for the first time to Andy Dosty during his show on Adom TV that he was born into a strict Christian home by a father who is a pastor.

Growing up, he said he was faced with serious pressure to live his life the morally acceptable way, but being a free thinker, he had to test the waters in the ‘world’.

That led him to do multiple piercings at just age 9 when he represented his Junior High School in inter-school entertainment programmes.

By 15, he was dating a Philippino girl whose mother agreed to their affair and sent him abroad to live with them without the permission of his family.

While radio stations reported his mission, Tornado said he was ‘chilling’ in the comfort of his lover’s arms and only came back to Ghana after some time.

He still upholds his freethinking belief which makes him unsusceptible to conforming to Christian norms.

It is Nana Tornado’s opinion that those who judge him by appearance are making a grave mistake as he is the sweetest acquaintance to keep.

Watch the video below for more:

