The six suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old soldier, Imoro Sheriff at Ashaiman will be put before the court today, March 13.

This was contained in a statement by the Police which noted the suspects are currently in custody and assisting with investigations.

The statement, which detailed circumstances that led to the soldier’s death after almost a week of painstaking intelligence-led operations, on March 9, said it arrested suspects Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu and Ibrahim Abdul Rakib at their hideouts in Ashaiman.

“Two other suspects, Samuel Tetteh alias Wiper and Abubakar Sadick alias Birdman were also arrested at their hideouts on March 10.

“Two additional suspects, Yussif Mohammed and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim were arrested on 11th and March 12, respectively,” the statement read in parts.

Further investigation according to the Police has established that suspects Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick at about 1:45 am on March 4, attacked the deceased at Taifa Ashaiman in an attempt to rob him of his phone and a backpack.

“The deceased, however, resisted and struggled with the suspects. During the struggle, suspect Samuel Tetteh pulled out a knife and stabbed the deceased in the arm, snatched his phone and bolted leaving the deceased with the knife stuck in his arm.

“A postmortem examination was performed on the deceased’s body on March 8, after which the pathologist gave the verbal cause of death as exsanguination and laceration of major vessels of the left arm consistent with the stabbed injury,” the statement added.

Investigations also revealed that suspects Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick sold the phone which they had robbed from the deceased to suspect Ibrahim Abdul Rakib who later sold it to suspect Safianu Musah.

However, Musah is being evasive as to the whereabouts of the phone and claims to have sold it to suspect Yussif Mohammed and later to suspect Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim.

Both suspects have been arrested and are assisting in the investigation to recover the phone.