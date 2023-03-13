A Salaga-bound bus driver has been shot dead between Atebubu and Amantin in the Bono East Region.

Sheriff Jamal, in his early thirties, was stopped by the robbers and shot in the head. According to reports, he died on the scene.

Sherrif had left Kumasi around 11 p.m. on Friday night with passengers hoping to arrive at Yeji before dawn to cross to Salaga when the incident occurred.

Passengers in the commercial vehicles were robbed, as well as three other vehicles travelling in the same direction.

Sheriff was a commercial driver in his spare time and according to sources, he also worked for the National Ambulance Service.

Sheriff Jamal

According to Islamic tradition, he was buried on Friday, March 10, 2023, around 4:30 p.m. at Salaga.

Salaga is in the Savannah Region.