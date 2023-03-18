Two people have been shot in a robbery attack along the Jasikan-Worawora Highway in the Jasikan municipality of the Oti region.

The incident is said to have happened around Kudje, a farming community in the Buem-Jasikan on Thursday evening.

This was at a time traders and other commuters were returning home from their businesses.

Two drivers sustained gun injuries while passengers had their phones and other valuables stolen in the operation.

The drivers are currently receiving treatment at Worawora government hospital while Police in the area are on a manhunt for the suspects.