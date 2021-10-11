

The brave act of a driver has been captured a CCTV camera as he foiled a daylight robbery attack on two persons.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the driver rammed into two gun-wielding men who were on a motorbike.

While the robbers threatened a man and a lady to hand over items in their possession, the driver from the opposite direction, sensing danger decided to save the day.

He sped off quickly after hitting them as the suspected thieves laid on his car and he dragged them along.

The distraught duo who were probably in shock over the drama that unfolded took to their heels.

Watch the video attached for more:

ALSO READ: