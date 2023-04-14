A 26-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in his waist by armed robbers at Kasoa Akweley New Town in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central region.

The victim, Justice Amoaqunadoh was said to be escorting his sister Friday dawn when the incident occurred.

The Assembly member for Kasoa Akweley Electoral Area, Foster Mensah confirmed the incident to Adom News.

He explained that, Justice and his sister bumped into the suspects robbing passengers in a Sprinter benz bus.

In an attempt to escape, the robbers opened fire on them with the live bullet hitting Justice in the waist.

Mr Mensah said Justice was rushed to the theater at Police Hospital for an emergency surgery.

The victim

ALSO READ:

Brave MoMo vendor saves the day in robbery attack at Kasoa

He lamented that, residents in Kasoa Akweley are living in fear as armed robbers engage in daylight robbery without the fear of the police.

Mr. Mensah therefore, called on the police to beef up security in the area.