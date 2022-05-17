A brave Mobile Money (MoMo) vendor has reportedly chased and apprehended two armed robbers who made away with his GHC118,000.

This incident happened at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region on Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, the victim, Nuru Hassan went to First Atlantic Bank branch at Kasoa to withdraw the money for his transactions.

On his way to his shop, he noticed two gentlemen on a motorbike following him.

Nuhu who was also riding a motorbike became suspicious stopped at ECG office on the Kasoa New Market Road.

“It was then that one of the robbers attacked my brother and took the money but Nuhu gave them a hot chase on his motorbike and accosted them at the Kasoa market junction” brother of the victim, Abass told Adom News’ Kofi Adjei.

Abass said his brother hit the robbers with his motorbike and raised an alarm leading to their arrest.

Meanwhile, a koko seller, Adama Salam, who witnessed the incident said they thought it was a movie.

“When he hit the robbers with the motorbike, he raised an alarm and the okada riders accosted the robbers” she said.

Adama Salam said, both the victim and the robbers sustained injuries following the struggle.