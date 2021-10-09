North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is mourning the death of a friend turned brother.

According to him, the deceased has been a pillar in his political career right from his days at the University of Ghana (Legon).

The heartbroken legislator took to his Facebook page to mourn the deceased as he shares fond memories of him.

“You were my most trusted ally and an ever-dependable brother during our days as student activists all the way to my NUGS Presidency and thereafter.

“Death cannot defeat the golden memories we share,” he mourned.

Posting photos of him, he commiserated with his mum who he identified as Mama Philo, and two sisters; Naa Korkor and Naa Dede as well as his Legon year group mates.

This comes a few months after the former Deputy Education Minister’s dad, Theophilus Brown Kisseh Okudzeto, passed on after a short illness.

Following his post, followers have taken to the comment section to extend their condolences.

Read the full post below: