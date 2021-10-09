Police in the North East Region have commenced investigations into the death of a farmer at Kpentaung, a farming community in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri district.

The 35-year-old man, Matthew Namisom, was found dead on Friday in his room.

The assemblyman for Jilik Electoral Area, Laar Jatuat, reported the incident to the police.

Mr Jatuat, according to the police, named one Kampii Ningpeen Yennu, as the suspected murderer.

Mr Yennu reportedly entered the deceased’s room while asleep and shot him to death over suspicion of being his wife’s lover.

Police quickly proceeded to the scene and found him in a pool of blood lifeless.