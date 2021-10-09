Ghana has taken delivery of over 1.3 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine donated by the United States (US) government through the COVAX facility.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) supported the procurement, logistics, and cold chain equipment.

This brings to more than 2.5 million doses of vaccines donated by the US to Ghana in the country’s quest to vaccinate 20 million of the adult population.

A Deputy Health Minister, Tina Mensah, received the vaccines on behalf of the government at the Kotoka International Airport on Friday.

She was accompanied by the U.S Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan; Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Kwabena Boadu Oklu-Afari, and Director of Public Health, Ghana Health Service, Dr Asiedu Bekoe.

Others include the Program Director, Expanded Program of Immunisation, Ghana Health Service, Dr Amponsah Achianu, Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Henry Tachie-Menson, and the UNICEF Country Representative to Ghana, Ms. Anne-Claire Dufay.

ALSO READ:

The two countries have worked closely since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

Elements of the Department of State, Department of Defense, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. Agency for International Development have provided more than $30 million to support Ghana’s COVID-19 response.