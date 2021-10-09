A 19-year-old male student of the Jachie-Pramso Senior High School (SHS) in the Ashanti Region has been found dead in an uncompleted building.

Police sources indicate this was after the Pramso Chief on Wednesday reported about the discovery of the body.

The police proceeded to the scene and later found out the deceased was a General Arts student of the Jachie Pramso SHS.

The body was reportedly discovered a few distance from the school compound with the cause of death not known as no marks were found on him.

However, police preliminary investigations have revealed the deceased was a suspected drug user and was probably at the scene to smoke.

ALSO READ:

The family of the deceased is said to have confirmed his identity after the body was deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

The Police in the area have also commenced investigations.