Mary Amoako, a final year student of Jachie Pramso Senior High School (SHS) in the Ashanti Region, has reportedly been flogged by the headmaster.

Reports indicate this was after Miss Amoako gave her cardigan to a male student who came to class without a uniform.

The headmaster, Mr Donkor seized the cardigan of one male students and instructed him to go for his school uniform, leaving him bare-chested, hence, she offered her for him to cover up.

However, her act of generosity incensed the headmaster who summoned the students to find out who gave out the cardigan.

Young Amoako was fished out and flogged mercilessly.

ALSO READ:

The lady, who is a General Arts student, suffered bruises on her back following the lashes.

The Jachie Police have since issued the victim a medical form to seek treatment with investigations ongoing.