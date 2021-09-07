Three covid-19 patients have reportedly assaulted a medical doctor at one of the isolation centres in Accra.

According to police, the three; Jubreal Abinbola, aged 23, a photographer; Ahmed Akinbiyi, aged 25, a musician; and Ramsey Omoefe, aged 24, a designer assaulted the medical officer without provocation.

Police investigations indicate that the doctor, while on his daily routine checks on patients at the Covid-19 centre disclosed to the three suspects who had also been quarantined that their Covid-19 status was positive.

One of the three suspects, Jubreal Abinbola, who was incensed by the revelation begun vilifying the medical officer.

The behaviour of Abinbola, according to the police, triggered a tense atmosphere, creating a fertile ground for the second suspect, Ahmed Akinbiyi to “pull a metal fork from his pocket and chase the doctor in an apparent attempt to stab him”.

The third suspect, Ramsey Omoefe, while observing the happenings, also grabbed the doctor who was fleeing from the second suspect and slapped him.

Sources say the doctor, despite the hefty slaps from the second suspect, managed to free himself and escape from the attack.

He is alleged to have left the hospital and proceeded to the Police station where he filed a complaint of assault against the three.

They were subsequently arrested and charged with offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace, contrary to section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

All three suspects were then arraigned before court and found guilty.

The court ordered a fine of GH₵ 6000.00 each to be paid to the court.

Also, an amount of GH₵ 2000.00 each is to be paid by the suspects to the doctor as compensation.

