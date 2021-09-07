The Ministry of Defence is refuting claims contractors working on the Afari Military Hospital in the Ashanti Region left medical equipment at the mercy of the weather.

A video, circulating online, shows some of the project’s construction equipment sitting outside.

Deputy Defense Minister, Kofi Amankwa-Manu, said the equipment captured in the video are meant for outdoor installation, contrary to the claims.

“We have seen all the so-called equipment which are left in the bush. The contractor explains that the cylinders are actually outdoor units, and they are back ups. The air handling unit out there are supposed to be outdoor units. We went to every room in this facility and you realised that those are supposed to be indoor are indoor,” he said.

He has been touring the hospital in the company of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah.

The 500-bed capacity hospital received parliamentary approval in November 2008 but construction was delayed due to changes in location.

Tax exemption, which was a condition precedent of the contract, also delayed until 2017.

According to the contractors, the project is about 95 percent complete.

Deputy Defence Minister, Kofi Amankwa-Manu, says the contractors are following due process in the installation of equipment.

The visit to the site shows important aspects like MRI equipment are yet to be fixed within the created space in the walls.

Contractors, Euroget De-Invest, reveal most equipment will be installed once power is fully connected to the site.

Main Site Manager, Ahmed Abu Shamaa, says such equipment remain at the warehouse.

“The things recorded in the video are in the same position. We didn’t change anything. Nothing of medical equipment is outside. Most of the equipment are in the warehouse yet to be brought to site,” he said.

Euroget De-Invest wants to take legal action against producers of the viral video.

The project is expected to be completed by December 2021 if financial conditions are met.

“The figure actually jumped due to frequent changes in location of the hospital. There was an extra 36 million dollars, this figure was actually renegotiated with help of my Minister, Ministry and consultant. From 36 million it came to 19 million. As we speak the Ministry of Finance is doing value for money analysis and that is the stage we are now,” he added.