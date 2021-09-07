The Ghana Police Service says it has commenced investigations into circumstances leading to the disappearance of one Rhodaline Amoah-Darko.

Madam Darko who is a mother-of-three is said to have left home for work on August 30, 2021, and has since not been found.

Madam Rhodaline works with the Lands Commission in the Ashanti region as a Land Administration Officer.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Rhoda was picked up from work, together with a colleague by some persons who are yet to be identified.

However, police preliminary investigations suggest the Lands Commission did not assign Madam Rhoda any official work on that fateful day.

The police also noted no colleague was also assigned with her and neither has anybody linked to her declared missing.

These were contained in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs ACP Kwasi Ofori which said the checks followed a complaint filed on September 2, 2021.

Meanwhile, a clinical psychologist has been engaged to provide support for the family and Madam Rhodaline and colleague workers.

Read the full statement below:

