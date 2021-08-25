The Police have retrieved some organs of the two children murdered at Abesim near Sunyani in the Bono Region with their genitals missing.

Their intestines and other organs that make up the stomach were retrieved from a cocoa farm close to the suspect’s house.

This was on Wednesday after the suspect, Richard Appiah, led the team on the search upon interrogation.

After the retrieval, the Police realised the genitals of the two bodies were missing.

They went on to empty a septic tank in the house but found nothing.

ALSO READ:

However, the bodies have been sent to Accra for autopsy while the suspect is still in police custody in the region, assisting further investigations.