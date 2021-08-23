Chiefs in the Bono region have resolved to pacify the land after the barbaric murder of three people in one of their towns called Abesim.

The decision is to pacify the gods of the land for the sacrilege allegedly committed by 28-year-old footballer, Richard Appiah.

Paramount chief of Drobo Traditional Area, Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II, disclosed this in an interview on Adom News Monday.

He said they are still in shock after police retrieved bodies in the refrigerator of the suspect including that of his friend’s 12-year-old son.

Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II stated that, the gruesome murder of the three young men is beyond the bounds of human reasoning.

“We are still in shock because we have not witnessed such a barbaric act in the town before,” he noted.

As an immediate measure, the Drobo chief said they will pacify the land off this taboo to avert any punishment from the gods.

“We know the police are doing their investigations but we as traditional leaders will also do our part to pacify the land,” he stressed.

Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II appealed to the police to expedite action on the investigations for the suspect to face the law.