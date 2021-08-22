The Police in Sunyani have arrested a man for allegedly killing two children.

Richard Appiah, 28, was arrested after the father of one of his victims, Louis Agyemang Junior aged 12, reported him to the police.

According to the police statement, sighted by JoyNews, the victim’s father, 56-year-old Thomas Adjei, reported that the suspect, who is also his stepson, had come for Louis around 5:30 pm on Friday, August 20.

However, at about 10:00 pm, Mr Adjei said his younger son had still not returned home.

Accompanied by his four brothers, the complaint arrested the suspect who he believed knew the whereabouts of the 12-year-old boy, and brought him to the station for questioning.

The Police, together with the complainant and suspect, then proceeded to the house where the suspect resides at Alaska area near Abesim.

The statement revealed that the team found the deceased lying in a supine position in a room, while another murdered person was found in a different room.

During a further search of the house, pieces of meat suspected to be parts of a different person were found in a double door fridge.

The name of that deceased was given as Stephen, aged 15 years. Parents of the other victims are yet to identify their bodies.

Meanwhile, the Regional Crime Scene Management team, Regional Crime Officer and District Commander in Sunyani are all assisting with the investigations.

JoyNews sources have also revealed that the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, and ACP Kwasi Ofori, together with a team are heading to the community to commend residents for their vigilance and the arrest of the suspect.