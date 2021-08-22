Ghana Premier League side, Medeama SC, has confirmed appointing Ignatius Osei-Fosu as the new head coach, the club announced Friday afternoon.

The young gaffer comes in as a replacement for Yaw Preko whose half-a-season contract was not extended after the end of the 2020/21 football season.

Preko was appointed halfway last season following Samuel Boadu’s exit.

After fruitful discussions, the 35-year-old signed a three year deal with the Mauve and Yellows.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Ignatius Kwame Osei-Fosu as our new Head Coach on a three-year deal,” the club announced via their socials.

Ignatius Osei-Fosu helped Eleven Wonders to escape relegation from the Ghana Premier League in the recently-ended 2020/21 season.

He was the head coach for the Techiman-based side for almost two years.

The former Asante Kotoko scout also previously served as an assistant and interim coach at Liberty Professionals.

Medeama under Yaw Preko finished 5th in the Ghana Premier League and were knocked out of the MTN FA Cup at the semifinals.