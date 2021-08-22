Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has sent a cryptic message to his ex-lover as he shows off his new ‘girlfriend’.

Shatta has taken delivery of a new puppy gifted him by colleague Medikal to keep him company.

The artiste seem to love his new pet such that he has elevated it from a domestic animal to his sweet girlfriend.

In some photos he posted, he could be seen cuddling his new found love while introducing it to a roll of weed.

Shatta Wale and his puppy

Shatta Wale, without mentioning names, dropped a shade that at least his new ‘girlfriend’ will stay home, unlike his ex.

This comes after his ex-lover was accused of packing out of his home after he found out her private business.