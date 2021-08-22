The funeral rite for the late Kumawood actor, Samuel Manu, otherwise known as Agya Manu, was performed yesterday.

The burial took place at the Accra Arts Centre with many industry colleagues in attendance.

Mr Manu was laid in state in a royal attire, while standing as though he was in motion.

He was then made to rest in a brown cannon camera-shaped coffin which had his photos on the sides.

Kumawood actor Agya Manu funeral

Colleagues, who showed up at the premise, did not only offer their condolence, but gave a stunning performance to bid him goodbye.

Kumawood actor Agya Manu funeral

Veteran actor Agya Koo led the band, after which Adom TV’s Nsoromma winner, Righteous Vandyke also gave a massive highlife performance.

Bill Asamoah, Akyere Bruwaa Christiana Awuni, Matilda Asare, Big Akwes, Oboy Siki, Auntie B, Sunsum Ahoufe and Regina Bondzie among other notable names were present.

Mr Manu passed on to glory on July 15 after battling a brief illness. He was 50.

He is survived by five children and five grandchildren.