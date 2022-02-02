The funeral of a Fire Service Person has attracted attention to the Ashanti Region where residents thronged to have a view of his coffin.

The yet-to-be-identified officer was laid in a coffin customised to take the outlook of a fire tender.

The coffin was designed in the red and white tender colours and has inscription depicting an actual fire truck.

On the sides of the coffin were the toll-free Fire Service numbers and his ID number used for the number plate of the coffin-truck.

The windows of the front seats could allow viewing of the body.

Some colleagues served as pallbearers and other unseen personnel could be heard chanting.

The video was shared by one of his colleagues who served as a pallbearer.

Watch video below: