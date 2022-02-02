Julia Fox has denied the notion that she’s trying to imitate Kim Kardashian‘s style amid her romantic relationship with Kanye West.

After she’s accused of copying the reality TV star’s look, the actress has taken to her Instagram Story to set the records straight.

Recently, the Gotham Award-winning actress uploaded a photo of her wearing a blue chest mold. While the avant-garde piece was right up her alley, many outlets pointed out that the outfit was similar to the one worn by Kim in a KKW Fragrance ad from a few weeks ago.

Julia Fox shared a photo of her wearing a blue chest mold.





Responding to the allegation that she possibly copied from Kim’s fashion catalog, Julia posted a screenshot of Page Six’s headline which read, “Julia Fox channels Kim Kardashian in high-fashion breastplate” along with an explanation that she did it first.

“FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf. I forgot to post it,” the “Uncut Gems” star wrote over the image.

