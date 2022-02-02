Driver who crushed female police officer to death arrested

The Central East police command has arrested the driver of the Toyota Hiace vehicle that ran over and killed a police officer at Gomoa Domenase in the Central Region.

Comfort Freby is reported to have been hit by a speeding Toyota vehicle with registration number GS 4746-20 at a police snap checkpoint in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to the police, the driver failed to stop when he got to the checkpoint; therefore, he ran into the deceased, killing her on the spot.

The news has saddened officers with the Gomoa Dominase District Police Command since the barrier, they say, was established just last week after series of robbery cases were recorded on the Apam-Winneba-Kasoa Highway.

The deceased’s husband, Francis Yeboah, said he called his wife on her cellphone several times in the morning when the officer went past her usual arrival time.

According to him, none of the calls was answered. The police later visited him to inform him that the wife had been killed.

Francis Yeboah, husband of the deceased.

Francis, in tears, said he married his wife on September 4, 2021, and they do not have a child yet.

“Even though, we married about five months ago, we had dated for a couple of years. I am broken and shattered,” he cried.

Co-tenants of the 29-year-old police constable were in shock, as they say; Comfort looked bubbly on the eve of her demise.

Meanwhile, the police administration has sent a delegation comprising COP Nathan Kofi Boakye , DCOP Habiba Twumasi (Director-General of police in charge of Welfare) and other senior police officers from the national headquarters to commiserate with the husband, visit the scene of incident and also visit Domenase police station where the deceased was officially stationed until her demise.

COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, who led the delegation, announced that the police administration would cater to the deceased’s funeral cost.

He stated further that a delegation has been sent to the Jinijini, hometown of the deceased to officially inform them of the death of Comfort.

He condoled with the husband of the deceased: “Take heart. It is the Lord that gives and the Lord that takes. This is painful and I urge you to take solace in the Lord.”

A team of psychologists have been assigned to psyche the husband and the colleague officers of the deceased.

DCOP Habiba Twumasi Sarpong – Director-General of Police in charge of Welfare

The police have impounded the vehicle involved in the incident while investigations are underway.