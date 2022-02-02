Former Ghana Football Association [GFA] Communications Director, Saanie Daara, has revealed that Otto Addo prepared Black Stars’ tactics against Germany during the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil.

Ghana, despite exiting the Mundial at the group phase, put up an impressive performance against the Germans in a group game.

The game was eventually chosen as the best game of the tournament.

Ghana held Germany, the eventual winners of the 2014 World Cup to a 2-2 draw, which saw Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan register a goal each to cancel out Mario Gotze and Miroslav Klose’s goals for the Germans.

Otto Addo

With the Ghana FA yet to name a new coach for the senior national team following the exit of Milovan Rajevac, Saanie Daara believes Otto Addo is the right man to succeed the Serbian trainer.

“Ghana’s biggest results at the 2014 World Cup was against Germany and you would remember that Germany beat every team including Brazil with more than seven goals Ghana was the only team that was able to hold Germany,” he said on Joy News.

“Those tactics used by Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah to hold Germany and in fact on the verge of beating Germany was prepared by Otto Addo.

“He [Otto Addo] was then the scout of the team against Germany and he gave a concise report that helped Kwesi Appiah to pull off this massive feat.”

The Dortmund coach is the only coach being pursued by the GFA to appoint as the next Black Stars coach after the dismissal of coach Milovan Rajevac following Ghana’s abysmal performance at the AFCON.

But the GFA faces stiff opposition from government who believe that Irish-born Ghanaian coach, Chris Hughton should be the next coach.

Ghana has to appoint a substantive coach before their game against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs which is in March.