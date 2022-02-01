Award-winning sports broadcaster, Patrick Osei-Agyemang, has called on the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, to ensure the right thing is done by appointing the right coach for the Black Stars.

The Black Stars coaching job has been vacant following the sacking of Milovan Rajevac after Ghana’s abysmal performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.

Officials of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], according to reports, are in Germany to hold talks with Otto Addo for the vacant position.

Meanwhile, Chris Hughton, who is in Ghana, has been strongly linked to the job.

GFA boss, Kurt Okraku, President Akufo-Addo and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif

However, according to Osei-Agyemang aka Countryman Songo, there is no need to appoint a full-time manager but rather appoint Kwesi Appiah, Ibrahim Tanko and Didi Dramani for the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria and after the game, a substantive coach is appointed.

“Kurt Okraku took the Black Stars to the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon and after a disastrous campaign, he had no courtesy to even apologise to the people of Ghana,” he said on Fire-for-Fire on Adom TV.

“You have flown to Germany to hold talks with Otto Addo for the Black Stars job. You did the same thing when Milovan Rajevac was appointed and it backfired so why the rush?

“The FA is also rushing in making decisions but this time, we will not allow that to happen.

“The Sports Minister [Mustapha Ussif] must be up and doing. He is too calm but he must stop Kurt Okraku from flexing his muscle.

“Kurt Okraku is disrespecting President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government and the Sports Minister must look sharp and stop him from flexing his muscles.

“No need to rush to appoint a new coach. We have local coaches that have been with the national team and against Nigeria for the playoff, these are the guys that we must resort to because we have less than two months for the game.

“Bringing these local coaches and when we qualify, then we discuss the way forward in bringing in a new coach but at the moment Otto Addo is not needed at the Black Stars,” he added.

Ghana will host Nigeria in the first leg of the playoff before travelling to Abuja for the return leg in March. The winner will make it to the Mundial in Qatar.