Despite the exhibition of glamorous performances from 12 talented contestants, season 4 of Adom TV‘s flagship music talent show, Nsoromma, witnessed its first eviction last Sunday.

Contestant Doris Adjei failed to garner enough votes from the public space and also from the Judges Akwaboah and Akosua Agyapong, hence she was evicted from the show.

Though she took on Kofi Kinaata’s Thy Grace song which could have propelled her beyond, it still wasn’t enough to push her across the eviction line.

Meanwhile, the first performer for the evening, Anita Anim, started on a good note with a lot of energy to perform Adina Thembi’s song, On My Way.

Daniel Antwi, on the other hand, performed the people’s favourite, Chocho Mucho composed by highlife singer Bless featuring Kofi Kinaata.

Little Francisca Adom shook the stage with MzVee’s Come and See My Mother.

Samuel Sam, also known as Samzik, performed Christy Bra by Paa Kwasi, whereas Amanor Gideon, also known as Black Chinese, performef Kofi Kinaata’s Things Fall Apart.

Contestant Hadassah Maame Afia Anku also performed Kuami Eugene’s Obiaato, and Precious Mbir performed Akyia by Eshun.

Lady Theodora Pascal, who took on Bisa Kdei’s Mansa song was also adjudged the Best Costume for the Night while Nhyira Akoto Afriyie, who performed Bisa Kdei’s Brother song won Best Performer for the Night respectively.

Keziah Adu, performed Ofori Amposah’s Emmanuella hit song with Lord-Noble Abbew Williams, performing Thunder by soothing singer Kidi.

Contestant Doris Adjei, who performed Kofi Kinaata’s Thy Grace, was evicted at the end of the show, unfortunately.