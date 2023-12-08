Traders at Opera Square, an area within the Central Business District of Accra are up in arms with officials from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

The misunderstanding follows an unexpected eviction notice issued by the Assembly.

AMA officials argue that, the various stores in the location violate Section 106 (1) of the Local Government Act.

Consequently, they demand that the traders obtain permits by Friday, December 8. Failure to comply will result in the complete removal of the traders.

However, the affected traders insist that the actions of the AMA are unlawful.

They stormed Adom FM studios to register their displeasure and call on government to intervene.

The spokesperson for the traders, Peter Kalley, speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem on Friday, said they are frustrated.

“They [AMA] didn’t have any meeting with us. We have a contract with Metro Mass; they rented their place out to us, so if anything like that, they should have given us information or something like that,” he said.

According to him, attempts to seek clarification from both AMA and the Metro Mass Transit Company have been fruitless, leaving the traders in a state of confusion.

He feared the building and space may have been leased to a private developer without their knowledge.

The traders have warned that they will not sit aloof and allow anyone to intimidate them.

“We are not going to sit down and allow anybody or whoever has taken this contract to build. We are not going to accept it,” the traders fumed.

They have, therefore, called on the AMA boss, Elizabeth Sackey to explain the construction plans and urged authorities not to demolish their stores.

The traders, who remain resolute in their stance, have vowed to deal mercilessly with anyone who attempts to demolish their shops.

Side chick sues lover’s wife for stalking her on social media

Nathaniel Bassey’s advice to Ghanaian gospel musicians was inspired by guilt…

Nathaniel Bassey’s advice to Ghanaian gospel musicians was inspired by guilt…