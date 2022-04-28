Some angry delegates in the Okaikwei South Constituency have vowed to punish the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.

Scores of them are accusing the MP of the area, Dakoa Newman of deliberate disenfranchisement during the ongoing constituency election.

Chaos erupted earlier today at the Prince of Peace polling station when the aggrieved persons faced off with the Police over the alleged deletion of some 430 names from the register.

They argue that despite the omission of their names, those affected should not be prevented from voting.

Some of them told JoyNews’ Kwesi Parker Wilson that they will not forgive the party if this misdeed is not rectified.

“By removing our names, she [Dakoa Newman] means she doesn’t want us in NPP, so in the next election, we won’t vote for her. This is her first and last term,” an aggrieved supporter said.

Another added, “We are seeing only new faces. Those who are not delegates here are rather voting. So we will either go independent or for NDC [National Democratic Congress] in the next election”

Some delegates threaten to vote against MP for Okaikwei South, Dakoa Newman and the NPP during the general elections. #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/AtuglYVCFg — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) April 28, 2022

Meanwhile, four delegates have been arrested for obstructing the party’s constituency elections.

The conflict is not peculiar to only Okaikwei South. In the Ashanti Region, misunderstanding has rocked the Subin Constituency as some aspirants for executive positions moved to stop the election.

They accused the party’s leadership of breaching internal processes to hold delegates’ conference.