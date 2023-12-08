Lawyers of former President John Dramani Mahama have formally lodged a complaint at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS).

They are urging an investigation into the unauthorized use of their client’s credentials.

Dated October 2, 2023, the petition details the discovery of numerous copies of a document of their client’s letter head circulating on various social media platforms.

The document, titled “Memo: Support for the Occupy the BoG Demonstration,” dated October 2, 2023 is purportedly to have been signed by Mr. Mahama’s aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari.

Upon further investigation, the legal team found that the individuals responsible for disseminating the document were associated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The lawyers emphasized that their client, John Dramani Mahama, did not author or release the said document.

Also, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Mr. Mahama’s Aide, took to X on Thursday, December 7, 2023, to express their hope that the police would uphold the law and safeguard the nation’s democracy.

She underscored the harmful impact of disinformation on the democratic process and urged the police to take action.

“Disinformation poses a serious threat to our democracy. Our legal framework is designed to shield us and our democracy from the adverse effects of disinformation,” Mogtari stated.

About 2 months ago, the hard working members of our team found that some individuals were spreading false information on a forged letterhead of the office of HE John Mahama.… pic.twitter.com/eUj8RvIQDH — Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) December 7, 2023

