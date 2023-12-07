The former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has said she will return to her office and retrieve her belongings following her resignation from the party.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, she said “I will go back to my office and pack my things.”

According to her, she personally purchased everything in the office hence is entitled to take them away.

“I used money to buy everything in that office when I was elected General Secretary so the new person coming to replace me should also furnish the office” she stated.

Nana Yaa Jantuah said she has invested heavily in CPP including funding events such as Kwame Nkrumah’s birthday celebration amongst others.

The former CPP General Secretary said she is in debt due to financial commitments made to promote the party.

“I owe because I wanted to give CPP visibility ahead of the 2024 general elections” Ms. Jantuah bemoaned.

