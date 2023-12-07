Ghana football legend, Abedi Pele, says he was treated the same way as his sons when he was playing for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Jordan and Andre have been criticized over the years by several football fans with some calling for their exclusion from the team.

The two have been playing for the Black Stars for over a decade and are among the relied-upon senior players in the team.

Reacting to this, Abedi Pele said he suffered the same fate as his sons whiles playing for the senior national team.

However, the three-time African Footballer of the Year said he has no qualms about that.

Abedi Pele noted that, his sons, Jordan and Andre beings humans will make mistakes.

But, the 1993 Champions League winner with Marseille said they correct their wrongs and play their hearts out for Ghana.

Football legend Abedi Pele opens up about how Jordan and Andre Ayew are treated by Ghanaians.



The Champions League winner believes it was the same treatment he experienced during his playing days.#JoySports | 🎥 Sammy Yeboah pic.twitter.com/D8GmKrOn0o — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) December 7, 2023

The 59-year-old was part of the last group of Black Stars to win the Africa Cup of Nations 41- years-ago in Libya.