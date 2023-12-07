The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the opening of nominations for the party’s parliamentary primaries election for constituencies with incumbent Members of Parliament on Wednesday, December 20.

The decision was made at the NPP’s National Executive Committee and National Council meeting held on Wednesday, December 6 at the Alisa hotel, Accra.

In a statement signed by the NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, the nominations will remain open till Monday, December 25.

Meanwhile, the date for the conduct of the parliamentary primaries in these constituencies has been rescheduled to Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, the party has banned all forms of campaigning until nominations are officially opened.

“Prospective aspiring parliamentary candidates and their supporters are prohibited from engaging with polling station executives and from organizing all forms of activities or programmes in the constituency,” the statement read.

The party has warned that it shall impose stringent sanctions on any member found to have violated these guidelines.

Detailed guidelines for the parliamentary primaries will be published in due course, the statement added.

It also called on party members to fulfill their membership dues obligations under Article 3 of the party constitution.

“The leadership of the party reiterates its commitment to free, fair, and transparent parliamentary primaries and counts on the support of all stakeholders,” it concluded.

