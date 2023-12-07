Residents of Takoradi and its environs in the Western Region, are living in fear following reports of grave looting in the area.

Reports indicates several graves have been destroyed and looted at the cemetery which shares a common wall with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) Depot.

Adom News‘ Lord Tawiah reported that, some body parts of the bodies have also gone missing.

This has heightened the perception that the heinous crime is being committed for ritual purposes.

The Environmental Analyst at the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), Abdul Karim Hudu, has confirmed the incident.

Mr Hudu said he has visited the cemetery with his team and counted over 30 graves but do not know the perpetrators.

According to him, the Assembly is taking measures to stop the criminals from further causing damage at the cemetery.

“The place is bushy so we will weed and deploy security to man the place and ward of the miscreants. Anybody who will be caught will face the full rigorous of the law,” he warned.

