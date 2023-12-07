The former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has revealed the humiliation she endured from party members.

She equated the mistreatment within the CPP to her past experience at the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) and vowed not to allow a repeat.

“They tell me I don’t have a husband and so I am a fool. They tell me I am good for nothing, and the leaders don’t stop them. I am tired and won’t stand it again” she cried out.

Her comments come following her removal as the chief scribe of the CPP.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, she expressed dissatisfaction with the reasons provided by the party for her removal, stating they “do not make sense.”

Nana Yaa Jantuah reportedly announced her resignation from her position on December 6, 2023, following a petition presented at the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party.

The petition called for the voluntary resignation or removal of all national executives of the Nkrumahist party, citing incompetence.

Hours after her resignation, a statement from the party, dated December 5, 2023, indicated the dissolution of the entire national leadership. An interim council was formed to govern the party’s affairs.

Despite the official statements, Yaa Jantuah, sounded frustrated with the mistreatment within the party.

In her anger, she challenged anyone to come forward and prove allegations of financial misconduct against her.

“Someone should come and prove to me that I have taken money” Ms. Jantuah fumed.

