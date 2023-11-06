General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Akyempem Jantuah, has expressed disappointment in Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia‘s performance in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary.

According to her, Dr Bawumia, a supposed establishment candidate should have performed better.

He polled 118,210 representing 61.47% of the total valid votes cast in a keenly contested election last Saturday.

Dr Bawumia defeated three aspirants, including Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former Minister for Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

His close contender, Mr Agyapong polled 71,996 while Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Mr Addai-Nimoh had 1,459 and 781 respectively.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Madam Jantuah said the margin of victory was not impressive.

“How is it that Bawumia who is an establishment candidate couldn’t pull a massive vote? It is like paying huge fees for your child to study in a good school and not produce the right results. It is frustrating,” she said.

Aside the election results, Nana Yaa said she also had a major challenge with Dr Bawumia‘s victory speech.

To the CPP General Secretary, it was lengthy and boringz.

“It was as if he had been forced to impress Ghanaians so I tuned off my TV at a point and couldn’t follow again,” she added.

