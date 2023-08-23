The latest episode of Adom TV’s Adepam Season 3 saw the eviction of two talented contestants, Charly and Gunjan.

Gunjan from the Western North Region, known for his innovative designs and unique style, had been a strong contender since the beginning of the competition.

His eviction came as a disappointment to both fans and judges, who had been impressed by his creative flair and dedication to the challenges.

His final task before bowing out is a simple sleeveless dress made of a fusion of ankara fabric with a white lace.

The patterns of the fabric and the crisscross deigned belt exuded a touch of modernity to the outfit.

In Week 1 and 2 respectively, Gunjan designed an elaborate green outfit with a flary headpiece as well as a blazer jacket and crepe pants which he adorned with embroidery and added a cowboy hat as accessory.

Oti Region’s Charly, on the other hand, had also showcased her skills and passion for fashion throughout the competition.

For her final task, Charly produced a corseted hooded top which she paired with a tailor-made pink ruffled pant.

Charly took a different approach during the initial weeks of the competition. She focused on creating avant-garde streetwear ensembles that pushed the boundaries of fashion norms. Her bold use of unconventional materials and innovative silhouettes caught the judges’ attention.

Her departure left many viewers saddened, as she had consistently delivered impressive outfits and wowed the judges with her designs.

Despite their departures, both contestants expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in Adepam Season 3 and showcase their talents to a wider audience.

As the competition moves forward into its fourth week, the remaining contestants will undoubtedly continue to bring their best to the table. T

The evictions have intensified the race for the top spot, making it even more challenging for the remaining designers to secure their positions in the competition.

Fans of Adepam Season 3 can expect more twists, turns, and thrilling challenges as the journey to crown the ultimate winner continues.

To vote for your favourite out of the remanaing 14 contestants, text their names in capital letters to the short code *711*60#