Patrick Osei Agyeman has criticized the appointment of Otto Addo as the assistant coach of the Black Stars, describing the decision of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] as nonsense.

Otto Addo, a former Ghana international, was confirmed as the first assistant coach on September 2021 on a work and pay basis.

Despite joining the team for Black Stars 2022 World Cup qualifiers, Addo, who is also an assistant coach for Borussia Dortmund was unable to team up with the team for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.

Ghana, however, exited the tournament at the group phase, without a win.

And according to Osei-Agyemang, the country’s football governing body made a horrible decision with the appointment of Otto Addo.

He explained that the GFA should have employed an experienced coach who was available instead to help in the absence of Milovan Rajevac. He stressed that he has no questions about the competence of Otto Addo.

READ ALSO

“The most important person if the head coach is not there is the assistant coach. You employ Milo and Otto Addo as assistants knowing that when there is a tournament that guy will not be able to come,” the Fire for Fire host on Adom TV said on Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV.

“Because he is working for Dortmund?” Paul Adom asks, Songo responded “yes fantastic, are you a normal person to do this to a whole Ghana?”

“I’m not saying he is not a good coach. I am saying that as an FA president, you’re employing a Black Stars coach and assistant and you know Otto Addo will not get the chance to travel with us to AFCON because people are getting covid, so if Milo is not in that good position to take over it should be the assistant coach and now your assistant coach is not there. How sensible are you to let such a person be an assistant coach?”

Otto Addo is expected to join the technical team for Ghana’s 2022 Fifa World Cup playoffs game against Nigeria in March.