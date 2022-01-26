A woman, who got married this month, is trending on Facebook after she announced on the platform that her marriage is over.

Chinyere Sandra ended her marriage to Ebuka Kingsley just nine days after their traditional wedding after she said she saw his true colour.

Giving reason for her decision, she alleged that the man is a “scam” and he came solely for her money.

She added that it has been revealed that her newly wed husband was into the business of wedding women and duping them thereafter.

“Ebuka, you will suffer,” the woman cursed her new husband as she lamented why she had to face such heartbreak.

Their red-themed white wedding was slated for February 13, 2022.

Her post announcing the end of her wedding only days after she got married has led to a conversation on Facebook about marriage in modern times.