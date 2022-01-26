The actions of a man whose identity is not immediately known has got netizens cheering in support after his video went viral.

The Nigerian man put dignity to the side and gave some bank officials a piece of his mind over what he said was unauthorized debits.

Not only did he distract normal work schedule with his loud rants, the man carried a gramophone and recorder to document the entire proces.

That notwithstanding, he was giving a live report of the turnout of events as though he had planned it all out.

He could be heard demanding for his money, which he said the officials kept postponing for over one month.

Despite being pleaded with to tone down, he requested for the manager to revert his cash before he breaks down items in the bank.

Watch video below: