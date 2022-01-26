The UK Government has announced plans to remove all Covid-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated passengers entering England.



From 4 am on February 11th, 2022, passengers entering England who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to book a Day-2 arrivals test.



Following the announcement, British Airways Chairman and CEO Sean Doyle said:

“Today’s announcement provides a welcome boost to the travel industry and UK economy. Finally, fully-vaccinated customers can start to book with confidence whether they are doing business, going on holiday, or reuniting with friends and family without the additional costly and time-consuming burden of testing. It sends a clear message to the rest of the world that global Britain is back in business.”



Passengers who are not fully vaccinated will continue to be required to take a pre-departure test as well as a Day-2 PCR test, however, the requirement for a Day-8 PCR test is also being removed from February 11th.



All passengers will still be required to complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) prior to their arrival in England.