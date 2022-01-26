Ghana’s most entertaining channel, Adom TV, has begun airing an all-new educative, entertaining, and emotional television series dubbed The Way to Your Heart.

Unlike other storylines, the series, which shows Mondays to Thursdays at 9:00 pm, tells a tale of two love birds who are worlds apart and how determined they are to fight for love.

It is of a woman named Onay who was born with Achondroplasia, a bone growth disorder which led to dwarfism.

As petite as she is, she manages to win the hearts of two gentlemen with extremely different characters who both dumped her after she gave birth for them.

Above all the circumstances she was surrounded with, Onay gave love a chance and her cupid arrow pierced into the heart of an influential gentleman named Elvin.

However, her infatuation and daydreaming of a happily ever after with Elvin soon came to shambles when his mother opposed their dating.

With Elvin’s reassurance, they tied the knot, but that soon proved to be Onay’s worst nightmare.

Will their love blossom again? Will Onay’s in-law be successful in setting her apart from Elvis? Will they find the way to each other’s heart?

Don’t miss a single show from Monday to Thursday at 9:00 pm. Repeat also airs at 10:00 am, same days and an Omnibus to summarize the week’s show plays on Sunday at 9:00 am.

Statistics have proved external influence, aside cheating, is one of the major causes of broken marriages, thus, Adom TV’s new series to provide education on how to deal with such setbacks.

Watch the video below for more: