A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Hopeson Adorye, has slammed the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Professor Kenneth Attafuah, over challenges associated with the Ghana Card acquisition.

He said on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday that Professor Attafuah has lost it, considering how the process has been fraught with long winding queues, inadequate registration centres and people not getting their cards months after standing in the long queues.

The situation, he said, shows how incompetent the authority headed by Professor Attafuah is.

“This exercise is a good thing but Professor Attafuah is making things very difficult for Ghanaians. He should sit up and make sure the process is very smooth. If you are a leader and don’t regard people who advise you, this is what happens and that’s exactly the attitude of Attafuah.

“Some of us have ideas to help you make the work very easy for all Ghanaians but Attafuah will even refuse to pick your calls just to listen to you and it’s very worrying,” he said.

To Mr Adorye, these challenges have put so much pressure and stress on Ghanaians including workers who risk losing their jobs if they choose to stay in long queues for days to get Ghana Card.

The NPP stalwart said he won’t hesitate to personally inform the President about his conduct as it is not helping the Ghana card process.

“Anytime I meet the President, I will discuss this issue with him and tell him the attitude of Professor Attafuah and so he should be removed because he is not ready to learn and improve. The NIA is not his bonafide property and so if you are tired of the job, just leave,” he said.

Moving forward, Mr Adorye said instead of stressing Ghanaians, the NIA should open more centres across the country to reduce the stress on Ghanaians.