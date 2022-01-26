Speaker of Parliament

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is trending on social media due to his new outfit.

On Tuesday, the Speaker ditched his usual ceremonial outfit on opening day for more indigenous wear.

For social media users who had been greeted by this sudden change, the switch was hard to miss.

Some weeks ago, Mr Bagbin announced that he would only be using the Speaker’s cloak for ceremonial occasions this year as part of his commitment to change the dress code and code of conduct of Members of Parliament.

Mr Bagbin has stayed true to his word.

He was seen in his seat clad in kente cloth over a white lace shirt and a crown as he regulates the sitting of the House.

The combination looked typical of the costume Ewe chiefs wear at key traditional functions.

“From now on, I want to see more members appear in Parliament decently adorned in traditional dress,” he said to the agreement of the House.

South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpo, described the Speaker as looking radiant.

“The Radiance of the King: the new look of the Rt. Hon. Speaker, the Hon. ASK Bagbin,” he wrote on Twitter.

