Lawyers for dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, have prayed the Accra Circuit Court 4 to consider acquitting and discharging their clients for what they have described as an undue delay of prosecution.

They say their clients were arrested with speed and aggression; yet, for the last three months, processes to ensure prosecution have been slow.

The lawyers, Jerry Avenogbor, Andrew Vortia and Samuel Ofori, bemoaned the consistent adjournments that have characterised the court proceedings.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah on October 19, turned himself in after the police had declared him wanted.

The singer had allegedly fabricated a story that he had been shot and receiving treatment, which turned out to be a hoax.

He is being charged for publication of fake news, together with his other accomplices, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope, Eric Venator, alias Gangee, and Iddriss Yussif.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Denis Terkpetey Esq, has blamed Shatta’s lawyers for not collaborating in the arrest of another suspect cited in the matter.

He maintained that the court would use any available means to arrest the said suspect.

The case has been adjourned to Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

READ MORE: