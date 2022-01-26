Even ahead of its resumption, Parliament is already bracing itself for another round of drama.

Starting from the main gate, security personnel are under pressure from dozens of members of a pressure group, Justice 4 Ghana, vowing to reject the introduction of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

The group, led by Bernard Mornah, the former Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), showed up on Tuesday morning to occupy Parliament in protest of the E-Levy.

According to him, the Police were duly notified about the demonstration and was, therefore, confused as to why they have not been allowed entry into the premises.

In a January 18 statement, the group hinted that picketing would last until “the vote on the E-levy Bill is completed”.

But developments with the past 24 hours mean this could be a dicey move.

Though the Finance Ministry has communicated its intent to re-introduce the levy proposal in Parliament, Banda MP, Ahmed Ibrahim says the actual business for the day excluded the stated agenda.

But Bernard Mornah does not seem satisfied with the supposed re-scheduling. He insisted that the aggrieved members will not take their word for it.

“Can you trust the Majority and the Finance Minister when they can come under certificate of emergency in the middle of the night to present this and force their way through?”

Speaking to JoyNews, Mr Mornah added that though they were denied entry into the facility, some of his members were already inside in plain clothes, ready to hold the fort while they protest outside.

Parliament adjourned proceedings to January 25, thereby cutting short any attempt to approve or reject the E-levy Bill.

It happened after proceedings in the House were brought to a halt, following the fisticuff among members of the two sides of the House on Monday, December 20, 2021.