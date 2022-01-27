Mustapha Ussif, the Youth and Sports Minister, has blamed the technical team of the Black Stars for the team’s poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].

The team for the first time in 2006 exited the tournament at the group phase without a win.

Ghana finished at the bottom of Group C.

According to the sector minister, the coaching staff, led by Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac were poor in their strategies and game plans for the national team.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Hon. Ussif said the team had a lot of good players but the lack of direction from the technical team cost them.

“Individually the Black Stars have quality players. So individually our national team has the players but as to whether they gel as a team is something that we all have to interrogate,” he said on Wednesday.

“And that is why normally every team will have a technical team that will read and manage the team and we believe that this AFCON campaign, the technical team did not manage the games very well for our dear country.”

The Ghana Football Association, meanwhile, has announced the sacking of Milovan Rajevac as Black Stars coach after the team’s unimpressive performance.