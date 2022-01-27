Former CEO for Ghana Rugby Association, Herbert Mensah, has pledged to support his former club, Asante Kotoko when the need arises.

He made this statement after the CEO of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Aponsah, paid a courtesy call on him in Accra to discuss the issues of benefit to the club.

The club reported their engagement with him on social media.

🚨𝘾𝙇𝙐𝘽 𝙐𝙋𝘿𝘼𝙏𝙀🚨



CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah today called on former CEO Herbert Mensah in Accra.



The duo discussed issues of benefit to the club. Herbert Mensah was particularly happy with the gains made by the NYA-led management and pledged his support when needed.#AKSC pic.twitter.com/wDFvHbMkDu — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) January 26, 2022

Mr Mensah on social media said he was impressed with efforts by Mr Amponsah to raise good sponsorship deals from some organisations to help support the club.

“I have been impressed with his off-field efforts which have seen him raise some 6m in sponsorship from organisations,” part of his tweet read.

I had a wonderful surprise today whilst I was still in my gym when Nana Yaw Amponsah paid me a courtesy call



I have been impressed with his off field efforts which has seen him raise some 6m in sponsorship from organisations!



Oh yes i was honoured to be given a Kotoko jersey!! pic.twitter.com/1Gk2i2MeFn — herbert mensah (@t1t2men) January 26, 2022

Asante Kotoko extended their lead at the top of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday following a dramatic win over Medeama Sporting Club in matchday 14 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors will continue their campaign to win the GPL this season on Monday, 7th February when they play against Elmina Sharks away from home.