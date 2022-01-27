Musician and politician, Kwame A Plus, has assessed President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He said President Akufo-Addo would not exceed 20% if he was to personally examine his current efforts to help reduce corruption in the country.

A Plus

Speaking on TV3, he said the President was overwhelmed as some persons in his government have not helped him to achieve his goals.

“If you ask me personally my relationship with Nana Addo, the kind of person I know Nana Addo to be and the kind of marking scheme I will use to mark him, I will give him 20%,” A Plus stated.

“He didn’t believe that his own people that he sent to go and stop galamsey will sell the gold and sell the excavators, I think he’s overwhelmed,” he stressed.

READ MORE:

According to him, the person he knows wouldn’t allow these people involved in the galamsey incident to walk free under his watch.

“Nana told me in his house that when he becomes President, anybody who is corrupt in government, he will want to investigate,” he revealed.