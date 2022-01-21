Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, says the best players were assembled for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) despite the team’s early exit.

The Black Stars, who were tasked to end the country’s 40 years AFCON trophy drought, endured a poor run in the tournament, which culminated in a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Comoros in their final Group C game.

The result saw Ghana finish at the bottom of their group after failing to win any of their three group matches.

The quality of the players selected has been questioned following the Black Stars’ early exit from the tournament.

But Mr Okraku believes the country’s best available players were the ones picked.

According to him, if Ghana had a player as good as Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi somewhere, they would be invited to the Black Stars.

“The players who represented Ghana are the best players we have… if there is a Ronaldo or Lionel Messi type of player somewhere who will move straight to our first 11, just let me know and I will include him,” he said on Takoradi-based Skyy Power FM.

Speaking on Asempa FM on Thursday on the Ultimate Sports Show, the FA President rejected claims that Milovan Rajevac’s squad was influenced by external forces.

According to him, the Serbian coach was the ultimate selector of the squad that played at the 2021 AFCON.

“Milovan is the ultimate selector of players for the national team. When he names his squad, he sends it to a committee and justifies his call-ups to them. Nobody selects players for the coach,” the GFA boss told Asempa FM.

“Any Ghana coach that allows people to select players for him doesn’t deserve to coach the Black Stars.

“Milovan and his assistants selected the players and gave us the best players available at this time. He selected players who are very dedicated and ready to serve our dear nation,” he added.